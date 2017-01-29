Lawyers in Genocide Survivor Benefit Case Accused of Embezzlement
Survivor
I drive up the 395 like some new ageless nomad scouring the remnants of slick Silk Road IEDs, abstracting triangulations of fire, ambushing mile-high sniper squads and extraction teams
SpitRain VIII: The Lawyer Edition
Lawyers in Genocide Survivor Benefit Case Accused of Embezzlement
New Year’s Eve in Buenos Aires
Last month I visited Buenos Aires to both explore a new city and write about the Armenian community.
Improved Russian US Relations May Be Helpful to Armenia
Last November, Americans elected the unlikeliest presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump.
The Architect in a Box
There was nothing but sand here. Now, a picture-perfect 21st century metropolis stands tall with pride.
Kopooshian to Play for Bowling Green Hornets
Chris Nareg Kopooshian will continue his professional basketball career with the Kentucky based Bowling Green Hornets of the Central Basketball Association (CBA).
Minsk Group Co-Chair Richard Hoagland Visits Armenian Embassy in U.S.
Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannnisyan received on Jan. 24, newly appointed U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland.
Australian Armenians Protest against Lapshin’s Extradition to Baku
Armenian Youth Federation Australia, ANC Australia, and the Armenian Students Association on Jan. 27 staged a silent protest in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Canberra against the arrest of Russian-Israeli travel-blogger Alexander Lapshin.