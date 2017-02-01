    Armenia

    December 4, 2015

    Survivor

    I drive up the 395 like some new ageless nomad scouring the remnants of slick Silk Road IEDs, abstracting triangulations of fire, ambushing mile-high sniper squads and extraction teams

    April 17, 2015

    The Architect in a Box

    There was nothing but sand here. Now, a picture-perfect 21st century metropolis stands tall with pride.

    A placard displayed by a protester at LAX, one of many such actions that took place across US airports over the weekend

    On Trump’s Executive Order

    Imagine for a moment that an executive order, similar to the one that curbs the entry of foreigners into the United States was in effect in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide

