While we’ve done well on our actual, physical, battlefields on both the eastern and western fronts, when it comes to the hollows of the heart and plane of the brain, we have not been quite as successful.
2016 Year End Special Issue
Latest
First Atom Bomb in USSR Created in Armenia reads CIA Document
One Step for Ferrahian, One Giant Leap for the Armenian Youth
Celebrity Diplomacy: Redefining Armenia’s Role in the Diaspora
Popular Comedy ‘Where Is Your Groom?’ Part II to Debut in New York
Knesset Must Recognize Armenian Genocide says Israeli Speaker
HDP Co-Chair Acquitted of ‘Terror Propaganda’ Charges
Armenia
First Atom Bomb in USSR Created in Armenia reads CIA Document
Knesset Must Recognize Armenian Genocide says Israeli Speaker
Belarus to Extradite Israeli Blogger to Azerbaijan
Community
Celebrity Diplomacy: Redefining Armenia’s Role in the Diaspora
Fresno’s Keyan School Principal to Retire
Funeral Notice: Galoust Pakhanians
Op-Ed
A Decade After Hrant Dink’s Assassination
Suspension and Censorship Have Not Deterred Paylan
AYF: The Best Decision I Never Made
With Our Soldiers
AYF Completes Funding Families of Fallen Heroes, Launches Online Fundraising for Soldiers
AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Visits Families of Fallen Soldiers from Shirak
South Bay Armenian Community Stands ‘With Our Soldiers’
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Visits Fallen Heroes Families in Ararat, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Updates Community on Progress
Families of Fallen Heroes from Syunik Assisted Through the AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Helps Families of Fallen Heroes in Armenia’s Tavush and Lori Provinces
AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Helps Families of Fallen Heroes in Stepanakert
Columns
Battlefields of the Mind
Survivor
I drive up the 395 like some new ageless nomad scouring the remnants of slick Silk Road IEDs, abstracting triangulations of fire, ambushing mile-high sniper squads and extraction teams
Battlefields of the Mind
While we’ve done well on our actual, physical, battlefields on both the eastern and western fronts, when it comes to the hollows of the heart and plane of the brain, we have not been quite as successful.
A Slice of Armenian Community
Let me take you to the Armenian community in Buenos Aires…
Improved Russian US Relations May Be Helpful to Armenia
Last November, Americans elected the unlikeliest presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump.
The Architect in a Box
There was nothing but sand here. Now, a picture-perfect 21st century metropolis stands tall with pride.
Arts and Culture
Sports
Scorpion Goal
Ever since I was a little kid, my favorite thing to watch on TV was a soccer game.
National
ANCA Congratulates Trump, Calls for Decisive Leadership on Armenian Issues
The ANCA congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice-President Pence, urging them to bring “new ideas and energy to U.S. policy on Armenian issues.
International
Knesset Must Recognize Armenian Genocide says Israeli Speaker
Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, received on January 19 Armenian delegation, led by Artak Zakaryan, the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee Chairman.