    Three steps to Wilsonian Armenia
    11 hours ago

    To the West

    For years now, I have been mocked, or drawn smirks, or pooh-poohed, or patronized, or ignored, whenever I mention restoration of western Armenian territories to their rightful owners.

    December 4, 2015

    Survivor

    I drive up the 395 like some new ageless nomad scouring the remnants of slick Silk Road IEDs, abstracting triangulations of fire, ambushing mile-high sniper squads and extraction teams

    April 17, 2015

    The Architect in a Box

    There was nothing but sand here. Now, a picture-perfect 21st century metropolis stands tall with pride.

