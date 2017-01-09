In the morning of the 10th day of our cruise, the excitement to cross the equator line was palpable.
2016 Year End Special Issue
Top Stories
Controversial Ex-Governor Loses Another Post
The then Sec. General’s Statement on Chinari ‘Very Clear’ says Defense Minister
Armenia: Boosting Female Presence in Army
Sarkisian Awards Medal to Notorious Police General
A Year After 2,500 Syrian Refugees Arrive, Toronto Armenians Celebrate
Diasporans Remain Guests in Armenia says Arsinée Khanjian
Armenia
Armenia: Boosting Female Presence in Army
Community
‘Today I Light A Large Candle For Ammo Tigran’
A Tribute to Unger Tigran
In Memoriam: Tigran Sarkuni
Op-Ed
Armenia: Boosting Female Presence in Army
With Our Soldiers
AYF Completes Funding Families of Fallen Heroes, Launches Online Fundraising for Soldiers
AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Visits Families of Fallen Soldiers from Shirak
South Bay Armenian Community Stands ‘With Our Soldiers’
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Visits Fallen Heroes Families in Ararat, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Updates Community on Progress
Families of Fallen Heroes from Syunik Assisted Through the AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign
‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Helps Families of Fallen Heroes in Armenia’s Tavush and Lori Provinces
AYF’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ Campaign Helps Families of Fallen Heroes in Stepanakert
Columns
Saroyan, Ithaca, Disappointment
Survivor
I drive up the 395 like some new ageless nomad scouring the remnants of slick Silk Road IEDs, abstracting triangulations of fire, ambushing mile-high sniper squads and extraction teams
To the West
For years now, I have been mocked, or drawn smirks, or pooh-poohed, or patronized, or ignored, whenever I mention restoration of western Armenian territories to their rightful owners.
Saroyan, Ithaca, Disappointment
In the morning of the 10th day of our cruise, the excitement to cross the equator line was palpable.
Pro-Azeri and Pro-Turkish Writers Denigrate Armenia and Diaspora
Turkish and Azeri circles were displeased with my latest column where I had analyzed Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s phone call to Armenia’s President Serzh Sarkisian.
The Architect in a Box
There was nothing but sand here. Now, a picture-perfect 21st century metropolis stands tall with pride.
Arts and Culture
Sports
Mkhitaryan Scores Stunning Goal During English Premier League Match
Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League.
National
ANCA Welcomes GOP’s Trott and Bilirakis to Congressional Armenian Caucus
The Armenian National Committee of America on Friday welcomed Michigan Congressman David Trott (R-Mich.) as the new Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issue
International
A Year After 2,500 Syrian Refugees Arrive, Toronto Armenians Celebrate
Canada promised to settle 25,000 Syrian refugees. Toronto’s Armenian Community did not know a tenth of that number would be coming to them.