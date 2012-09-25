Azeris Kill Another Karabakh Soldier

STEPANAKERT, YEREVAN—Another soldier from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Armed Forces was shot dead by Azeri snipers on Tuesday at the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry identified the soldier as 19-year-old Vaghinag Baghdasarian. The ministry added that an investigation has been launched into the killing.

Azerbaijan continues to violate the ceasefire despite calls by international mediators for withdrawal of all snipers from borders. Azerbaijan has also increased its border violation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan front, notably in June when three soldiers were killed during Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s visit to Yerevan.

Azerbaijan has unequivocally rejected call for sniper withdrawals, while Armenia and Karabakh have both agreed to it.