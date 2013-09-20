Businessman Sergey Sarkisov is Armenia’s New Consul General to LA

LOS ANGELES–Armenia’s new Consul General to Los Angeles is Moscow-based businessman Sergey Sarkisov, who has built an empire on establishing the insurance sector in post-Soviet Russia.
This year, Forbes Magazine estimated his wealth at $1.3 billion and ranked him, and his brother Nikolay, as the 74th wealthiest people in Russia.
Asbarez learned of this appointment when reporting the ongoing visit of a delegation of state and local officials to Armenia, headed by California State Assmebly Speaker John Perez. Sarisov has been accompanying the delegation to meetings and visits as new Consul General to Los Angeles. He replaces outgoing Consul General Grigor Hovhannesyan, who is poised to become Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico.
With a donation of $4 million, Sarkisov was the largest single donor at the 2012 Armnenia Fund Telethon.
Sarkisov attended the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. After earning his Ph.D. in economics from the Financial University, he worked for the government for four years and was stationed in Latin America as the Director of Representative office of INGOSSTRAKH–the Chief Agency of Foreign Insurance of the USSR, which was founded in 1947 and privatized in 1992.
Sarkisov has more then 30 years experience in the insurance industry, he is a frequent speaker on various insurance issues including: general insurance, regulatory issues across CIS.
He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of IJSC ‘RESO-Garantia,” one of Russia’s top five insurance companies, and RESO Group, Russia. Sarkisov has authored several books devoted to life insurance, insurance law, management, and has written more then 50 articles about insurance regulation and risk management.
He is married and has five children.
A consular representative of Armenia from… Moscow. Will the next Armenian ambassador be from Sochi?
Sounds better than a President of Armenia from… Fresno;)
Good move bringing together Russia, Armenia and California!
GREAT STORY ON HIS SUCCESS AND HIS DONATIONS. SEEMS LIKE OUR AMERICAN/ARMENIAN BILLIONAIRES/MILLIONAIRES COULD MATCH HIS GENEROSITY OR MAYBE THEY DO AND WE JUST DON’T KNOW ABOUT IT. HOW ABOUT SOME MORE PROFILES ON OUR ARMENIAN SUCCESSFULS IN ALL WALKS AND FINANCES.
Can he [at least] speak Armenian and/or English?
What a stupid thing to say. The man has a doctorate from the top university in Russia, I assure you he’s no dummy and probably speaks better languages than you.
“Doctorate from the top university in Russia”? What does that tell you – he speaks Armenian?
Is that a job requirement?
Can you read the article before posting silly comments? Let me spell it out for you – the guy is a self-made billionaire who is going to be Armenia’s Consul General in El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Angeles del Río de Porciúncula.
He grew up in Cuba and used to be the head of the Russian State Insurance Company in Latin America. He graduated from a Russian equivalent of Harvard and in addition to Spanish speaks English and French.
Can he speak Armenian?
Probably not Western Armenian… but I’m sure he’s a quick learner. Or he can hire somebody in case there is a need.
I knew Sergey personally from the time he worked in Cuba in 1988. He fluent in Spanish, English, Russian. Not sure about Armenian.
Highlyeducated and intelligent man.
FINALLY. We have intelligent, educated, self sufficiant representative of our contry in California. Welcome!!!!!!
Welcome Mr.Sarkisov
I think his gonna be our next president
