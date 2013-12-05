Gov. Brown Appoints Armen Tamzarian to LA County Superior Court

SACRAMENTO—Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. on Thursday appointed Armen Tamzarian to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, among seven other appointees, according to the Governor’s press service.

Tamzarian, 47, of South Pasadena, has served as a senior appellate court attorney at the California Court of Appeal, Second District since 2008. He was a partner at Case Knowlson Jordan and Wright LLP from 2002 to 2008, where he was an associate from 1997 to 2002. Tamzarian served as a research attorney at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 1996 to 1997. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dudley W. Gray. Tamzarian is a Democrat.

Tamzarian has been an active member of the Armenian-American community and has participated in activities of the Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region. Most recently he served on the ANCA Grassroots Conference Committee, which took place over Thanksgiving Weekend.

“We were so happy to learn from the Governor’s office today that our own ANCA Grassroots Committee member Armen Tamzarian has been appointed as a judge to the Los Angeles Superior Court,” said Nora Hovsepian, chairwomen of the ANCA-WR.

“Armen’s appointment is a true testament to the strength of our community and our integration into the realm of public service. We are immensely proud of Armen and wholeheartedly congratulate him as he assumes his post,” added Hovsepian.

On Thursday, Gov. Brown also appointed Deborah S. Brazil, Carl H. Moor, Connie R. Quinones, Sergio C. Tapia, Lee W. Tsao, Frank M. Tavelman and Joel Wallenstein to judgeships in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.