Baroness Caroline Cox Leads Delegation to Karabakh, Meets President

STEPANAKERT (Combined Sources)—Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of British Parliament, lead a delegation to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, where she met with President Bako Sahakyan and other local officials.
On August 17, Cox and her delegation were in Berdzor, where they met with Artur Mkhitaryan and Hakob Sayamyan, the Deputy Heads of the Kashatagh Regional Administration, and Head of Staff Davit Davtyan. The delegation stayed the night in Berdzor.
President Sahakyan received Cox on August 20. Sahakyan acknowledged the regular visits Cox makes to Artsakh, as well as the continuous expansion of her delegation’s composition. Sahakyan said that he considered it important so that the delegation can become acquainted with Artsakh and establish friendship ties with its people.
Cox noted that Artsakh had become dear to her since the time of the war with Azerbaijan. She told the members of her group, who were in Artsakh for the first time, about the heroism of the people of Artsakh. Speaking about Kashatagh, Cox said that the Armenian people had always founded and flourished their country on ruins.
Disabled individuals who had fought in the Artsakh Liberation War and were later treated in a rehabilitation center in Stepanakert named after Cox were also a part of the delegation.
Thank you Baroness Caroline Cox, the world and especially Armenians need more people like you.
You are so right, Raffi! I’m in the photo – the woman in green – and I just returned to England yesterday after the most amazing fortnight of my life. Baroness Cox is unbelievably committed to and motivated by the cause of freedom. Nothing about her is showy or for soundbites – she’s 100% genuine.
I or should I say we the entire Armenian nation love her we admire her courage and the love of justice
happy birth day to carline
cheers