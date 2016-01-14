FC Ararat to Face New York Cosmos in Los Angeles

GLENDORA (Combined Sources) — The North American Soccer League Club New York Cosmos announced late last month that they will be playing two preseason games in California, including a match against Ararat Yerevan FC. The game between the Cosmos and FC Aararat will be taking place on Saturday, February 20th at 7 p.m. at the Citrus College Stadium in Glendora.

Ararat Yerevan FC competes in the Armenian Premier League and is currently the most popular club in Armenia. They’ve won two league titles and seven Armenian Cups. The club’s head coach, Varuzhan Sukiasyan, also manages the Armenian national team.

The New York Cosmos has been a powerful name in soccer with former legendary superstar players like Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, and recently Raul. Currently, the assistant coach of the Cosmos is Alecko Eskenderian who is a former MLS Cup Champion, and son of former Iranian National soccer Team player Andranik Eskenderian.

Eskenderian, excited about the match said, “I’m very excited about the fixture against Ararat. Soccer is a big part of Armenian culture so this game will no doubt have a lot of passion as well as support from the Armenian community.”

FC Ararat’s head coach Sukiasyan said, “The match against New York Cosmos is quite important for us. We will be able to test our potential in the game against a strong opponent. We will prepare for the game very seriously.”

With a legendary Armenian club competing against the “Cosmos” whose assistant coach, and current midfielder are Armenian, this game will surely attract the massive Armenian community of Los Angeles to attend.