Armenia Has the Highest Cancer Death Rate in the World

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia has been placed first in a ranking of countries with highest rate of deaths caused by cancer. The list has been compiled by the World Life Expectancy research center. Zimbabwe and Hungary are ranked second and third respectively.
According to the study, the death rate in Armenia is 229.84 per 100 thousand people.
Armenia’s partners in the Eurasian Economic Union are ranked as follows: Kazakhstan – 14th, Russia – 15th, Belarus – 56th, Kyrgyzstan – 99th.
Neighboring Georgia is placed 85th, Azerbaijan is 72nd, Turkey is 40th and Iran is 113th.
The research shows that the deaths caused by cancer are in no way related to the level of development of the country or the weather conditions. The United States is ranked 43rd in the list, while France and Germany are placed 22nd and 41st.
Because Armenians have good statistics, because if someone has a cancer and died from pneumonia
they will not define death from pneumonia but from cancer.
This is my opinion as a doctor.
Dr. Sylva
There’s a silver lining here: The country can establish more ties with cancer research authorities globally, and make contributions toward helping us fight the disease.
Smoke free Armenia is the best choice!
In Yerevan I coordinated an informal meeting of ten intellectuals consisting of medical doctors (5), engineers (2), laboratory clinicians (2) and physiologist (1) to brain storm the cause of Armenia having the highest incidence of cancer in the world. The following lists eight of the causes suggested:
1. Radiation – Natural Source
2. Factories abandoned from USSR days, never properly decommissioned.
3. A drop of essential minerals in the water coupled with pollution
4. Bad habits, smoking, alcohol etc.
5. Processed meats sodium nitrites.
6. Sedentary culture
7. Carbon Monoxide air pollution from vehicle exhaust.
8. Stress.