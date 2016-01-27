Armenian St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Buenos Aires Included in Official City Tour

BUENOS AIRES (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Armenian St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires has been included in the official tour program of the city titled “Knowing BA.”

The program enables tourists to tour the city’s neighborhoods, parks, forests, monuments, theaters, to learn about the architecture, history, cultural heritage, accompanied by guides provided by the City Government.

Archibishop Kissag Mouradian with a group of tour guides and employees. (Source: Public Radio of Armenia) Archbishop Mouradian informing the tour guides about the history of the cathedral. (Source: Public Radio of Armenia)

Organizers of “Knowing BA” wanted to include the Armenian Cathedral as a sign of the significant presence of the Armenian community in Buenos Aires.

A group of tour guides involved in the program visited the church and were welcomed by Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile, and employees of the institution in order to receive the necessary instruction for the tour program. They also received literature on the Armenian Church.