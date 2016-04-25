Levon Hayrapetyan Losses Consciousness in Moscow Prison

MOSCOW (A1Plus)—The condition of Russian-Armenian businessman Levon Hayrapetyan, who was sentenced to four years in prison in early April on fraud charges in Moscow, deteriorated abruptly on April 24. He lost consciousness in a Moscow prison and was taken to the medical division.

We are witnessing something doctors and lawyers have been warning for some time now. Someone with poor health must not be kept in prison. His detention contradicts all humanitarian principles.

Hayrapetyan, who is known to have made investments and carried out a number of charity programs for Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, suffers from cancer, loss of blood, and two strokes along with other health problems. He was first arrested in 2014, but in about a year his lawyers managed to get him placed under house arrest pending the investigation and trial.

On April 14, Hayrapetyan was convicted on fraud charges and sentenced to four years in prison. He has denied defrauding the mother of Russian ex-senator Igor Izmestyev of $700,000. This is nonsense to charge a person based on the testimony of a man [Izmestyev] who is serving a life sentence for numerous murders. The judge did not even issue a suspended sentence for the Karabakh-born philanthropist, given his deteriorating health.

Hayrapetyan needs to be placed under medical supervision. He is in a critical condition and his poor health will not allow him to endure prison conditions.