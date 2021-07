Armenian government reported that 15 Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan returned to Armenia on Saturday, through a mediation effort by Russia.

As a goodwill gesture, Armenia provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangelan regions.

The names of 15 Armenian captives who returned to the homeland are below:

Volodya Vachagan Hakobyan – Shirak region

Gevorg Norayr Asatryan – Shirak region

Gor Vahram Gasparyan – Shirak region

Sisak Grisha Yengoyan – Shirak region

Yuri Tigran Karapetyan – Shirak region

Edgar Vachagan Mahtesyan – Shirak region

Aram Garnik Minasyan – Shirak region

Mkrtich Simon Minasyan- Shirak region

Albert Kamo Petrosyan – Shirak region

Armen Yeghiazar Poghosyan- Shirak region

Romik Misak Sedrakyan- Shirak region

Kamo Karen Sefilyan – Shirak region

Yeghish Hovhannes Aslanyan- Shirak region

Grigory Geevorg Gevorgyan – Shirak region

Andranik Tigran Manukyan – Shirak region