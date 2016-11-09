Areg Gharabegian Appointed as Advisor to Armenia’s Minister of Nature Protection

LOS ANGELES—Green Armenia is delighted to announce the appointment of its co-founder and a long-time member of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA), Areg Gharabegian, to the position of the advisor to the Minister of Nature Protection of the Republic of Armenia.

Gharabegian is a certified principal project manager at Parsons Corporation, located in Pasadena, California. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Energy, Resources, and Environment. He has more than 35 years of experience in the field of project management, environmental studies, and transportation engineering. He is a registered Professional Engineer in California and seven other states plus Canada. Gharabegian is also a member of Engineering Academy of Republic of Armenia.

Gharabegian has been involved in various environmental related projects and activities in Armenia since 1990. He has several publications in technical journals about environmental and renewable energy in Armenia as well as numerous publications in Armenian newspapers about different technical issues related to Armenia. In addition, he was responsible for the Fast growing Tree Project in Armenia where 130,000 hybrid fast growing trees where imported to Armenia from US and planted in different parts of Armenia to generate a steady source of firewood and lumber to prevent trees in establish forests be cut.

As an advisor to the ministry, his main responsibilities will include improving environmental assessment preparation, review, and approval process, negotiation with international funding agencies, and assisting in improving the water resource management systems in Armenia.

Green Armenia environmental group, founded by a group of concerned Armenians, is a sub-group of AESA’s Environmental Committee. Green Armenia is focused on raising public’s awareness regarding environmental issues in Armenia.

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, established in 1983 and based in Glendale, California with chapters in other major cities. AESA is a non-partisan and non-sectarian philanthropic organization involved in many community projects related to science and engineering.