Junior Eurovision 2016: Meet Anahit and Mary from Armenia

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Anahit Adamyan and Mary Vardanyan will represent Armenia in the 2016 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, singing the song “Tarber.”

Adamyan and Vardanyan were chosen through an internal selection by the creative team of the Public TV Company of Armenia. Tarber was composed by Nick Egibyan, lyrics were written by Avet Barseghyan.

Adamyan is 13 years old and was born in Sochi, Russia but has a very strong connection to her motherland, Armenia whilst Mary, who is also 13 years old, and was born in Vardenis, Armenia.

She began singing when she was four years old. Her professional career started in 2013, when she participated in the auditions of Russia’s The Voice Kids competition.

“I’m beyond happy to have a chance to represent my motherland in my favorite show – the Junior Eurovision! Mary and I will do our best to impress everyone and make Armenians proud,” Adamyan told a press conference in Yerevan.

Vardanyan took her first steps into music in 2011, when she began studying music at the Do-Re-Mi vocal school. She has participated in numerous music competitions, including the Renaissance International Music Festival in Gyumri, where she placed first. She has also won the Friendship of Nations music competition in Armenia.

“I have always dreamed of standing on the big Eurovision stage and performing for the huge audience. That day is almost here! We will do our best to present a great show and impress everyone,” said Vardanyan.

Adamyan and Vardanyan’s Eurovision song “Tarber” can be heard in the YouTube video below.