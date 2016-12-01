Funeral Notice: Alexan Koundakjian

ALEXAN KOUNDAKJIAN
Born in 1931, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Alexan Koundakjian, which took place on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura, Fresno, CA 93721.
The burial will be held at Massis-Ararat Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Suzy Koundakjian
Son, Hratch Koundakjian
Grandson, Alex Koundakjian
Late sister Arpine Sapatjian’s children,
Armig and Razmig Shirinian and daughter, Sanan
Saro and Lerna Shirinian
Viken and Paula Sapatjian and daughter, Sophie
Lorig and Dikran Svazlian and children, Alina and Alexa
Late brother Varoujan Koundakjian’s wife, Armine Koundakjian and children
Sevag and Yerado Koundakjian and son, Kami
Lalig and Aram Aslanian and daughter, Alique
Brother-in-law, Johnny and Hasmig Derderian and children, Viken and Nairi
Brother-in-law, Varouj and Janet Derderian and children
Hrair and Anita Derderian and children
Maral and Garo Aroushian and children
Vatche and Lisa Derderian and children
And the entire Koundakjian, Soghomonian, Injejikian, Chourian, Gureghian, Shahinian, Rayan, Yaralean and Apelian families, relatives and friends
A memorial luncheon will follow at Double Tree Hotel, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Cultural Foundation, ACF.
My condolences to the family of Alexan Koundakjian. I am researching a list of 8 Armenian boys who left Smyrna, Turkey in 1922 with my aunt, Anna Birge. I am wondering if Alexan Koundakjian’s father was Aram Koundakjian? Or, do you know of the relatives of this man? I would like to find the relatives and hear of the story of the Armenian boys and how they were affected by coming to America.