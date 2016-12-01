Funeral Notice: Alexan Koundakjian

ALEXAN KOUNDAKJIAN

Born in 1931, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Alexan Koundakjian, which took place on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura, Fresno, CA 93721.

The burial will be held at Massis-Ararat Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Suzy Koundakjian

Son, Hratch Koundakjian

Grandson, Alex Koundakjian

Late sister Arpine Sapatjian’s children,

Armig and Razmig Shirinian and daughter, Sanan

Saro and Lerna Shirinian

Viken and Paula Sapatjian and daughter, Sophie

Lorig and Dikran Svazlian and children, Alina and Alexa

Late brother Varoujan Koundakjian’s wife, Armine Koundakjian and children

Sevag and Yerado Koundakjian and son, Kami

Lalig and Aram Aslanian and daughter, Alique

Brother-in-law, Johnny and Hasmig Derderian and children, Viken and Nairi

Brother-in-law, Varouj and Janet Derderian and children

Hrair and Anita Derderian and children

Maral and Garo Aroushian and children

Vatche and Lisa Derderian and children

And the entire Koundakjian, Soghomonian, Injejikian, Chourian, Gureghian, Shahinian, Rayan, Yaralean and Apelian families, relatives and friends

A memorial luncheon will follow at Double Tree Hotel, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Cultural Foundation, ACF.