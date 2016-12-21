Glendale Hires Meridian Consultants for Armenian American Museum Site Environmental Analysis

GLENDALE—The City of Glendale has hired Meridian Consultants to perform the environmental analysis for the proposed improvements to the Central Park block, including the potential construction of a new public parking garage, reconfiguration of existing public parking facilities, and development of the Armenian American Museum. These improvements are commonly referred to as the Central Park Block Project.

The Central Park block is located between Colorado Street to the South and Harvard Street to the North and Louise Street to the East and Parking Lot 10 to the West.

Meridian Consultants is a leader in the fields of community, environmental, and natural resource planning. The Meridian Consultants team will be using its extensive experience in land use planning and environmental compliance to analyze the Downtown Glendale site and prepare environmental documentation for the proposed improvements.

The study will help the Armenian American Museum and City of Glendale determine the optimal scope and size for the public parking garage, open space, and educational and cultural center. The Museum will neighbor the Central Library, Americana at Brand, Museum of Neon Arts, and Adult Recreation Center in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District.

The vision for the Museum is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice. The proposed Museum’s exhibition galleries will house permanent exhibitions on the Armenian American experience and traveling exhibitions on diverse cultures and subject matters that will engage broad audiences. The center will also feature a theater, research center, learning center, demonstration kitchen, and archive space.

Museum and City officials are on schedule to complete the concept design, traffic, parking, economic, and environmental studies in time for the consideration of the ground lease agreement by the Glendale City Council during the first quarter of 2017.

Earlier this month the Armenian American Museum unveiled its concept design at a gathering of more than 400 community members. The iconic design incorporates the rock formations and mountain range found in Armenia with the San Gabriel Mountains rising to the north of Glendale. Museum officials will be organizing community events and meetings to invite feedback on the design and location from the public.

The Armenian American Museum is a developing project in Glendale, CA, with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. When completed, it will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.