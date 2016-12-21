Mkhitaryan Named Armenia’s 2016 ‘Player of the Year’

YEREVAN (Manchester United)—Armenian National team’s captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named on Wednesday Armenia’s Player of the Year for the seventh time, according to the official website of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The 27-year-old impressively earned 245 points out of a possible 250 to claim the award ahead of second-placed Gevorg Ghazaryan of Maritimo and third-placed Marcos Pizelli of Al-Fujeira.

It is also the sixth year in a row that Mkhitaryan has won the prize, extending a reign that began as a Shakhtar Donetsk player (2011, 2012) and continued with his former club Borussia Dortmund (2013, 2014, 2015). He first claimed it in 2009 with Pyunik Yerevan and 2010 is the only year he has not won it since.

“I feel honored to have won my seventh Armenian Player of the Year award,” Mkhitaryan said. “Thank you to the Armenian FA, my clubs, my fans and media representatives for believing in me. “I have devoted my whole life to football and achieved significant milestones, yet I feel I can still create more history for my club Manchester United and Armenia, a country which I love dearly and is always on my mind.”

Mkhitaryan has scored two goals in 12 appearances since transferring to United in the summer and hopes to return from injury in the Boxing Day match with Sunderland at Old Trafford, having picked up an ankle problem during the second half of a Man of the Match display against Tottenham Hotspur.