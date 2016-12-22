AYF Youth Corps 2017 Applications Now Available

Apply to AYF Youth Corps 2017 today! ayfyouthcorps.org/apply

GLENDALE—The application for the 2017 Armenian Youth Federation Youth Corps summer program is now available.

AYF Youth Corps is a six-week program in Armenia, of which five weeks is dedicated to directing a summer camp for youth (ages 9-16), and one week to exploring and discovering the hidden treasures of Armenia and Artsakh.

The camp program allows campers to learn basic English, Armenian history, patriotic songs, arts and crafts, and participate in sports and other competitions. “As much as I was teaching the kids, whether it was English class or song practice, I learned from them much more. The friendships formed and the lessons learned will be engraved in my memories forever,” said Lori Bashian, a 2016 Youth Corps participant.

Participants also visit Javakhk, various parts of Artsakh, Lake Sevan, Echmiadzin, Dzidzernagapert, Sardarabad and Tatev Monastery. Hrag Tomassian, another 2016 Youth Corps participant, described his experience as an “inspiring program that bridges the gap between the Diaspora and Armenia. It creates lifetime memories for both the volunteers and the kids of the camps, shaping the underprivileged youth to becoming future leaders in Armenia. I can’t think of any other way to spend my summer than spending six weeks in my homeland.”

The application and more information can be found at ayfyouthcorps.org/apply. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2017. Apply today!

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian- American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, education and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.