Matenadaran Branch to be established at Gandzasar Monastery in Artsakh

YEREVAN (Panorama)—The Cabinet has adopted a decision on establishing a branch of Matenadaran Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscript named after Mesrop Mashtots at Gandzasar Monastery in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). The decision was based on the fact that hundreds of manuscripts and archival documents kept at Matenadaran were created in Artsakh and can be used to shed light on the spiritual and cultural heritage of the historical Armenian land within Artsakh.

According to the cabinet, the decision aims to spread those values and encouraging research, also considering that in 2015, an exhibition opened in the monastery that presented over 100 Artsakhi manuscripts dating from early Middle Ages to modern times, copies of the documents related to the history of Artsakh, as well as ancient books.

The branch will operate in the seminary of the monastery with its own charter and in line with the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic legislation.