Sarkisian Proposes Transportation Bloc with EEU

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia—Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian on Monday participated in an informal session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC) of the Eurasion Economic Union (EEU) in St. Petersburg, according to the Armenian presidential press service. During his remarks, Sarkisian highlighted the importance of establishing a common transportation policy among the bloc.

Sarkisian in his speech proposed to create “a special lane for the vehicles which belong to the EEU member states,” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which will “considerably facilitate the transportation of cargo.” He said that this will allow the respective countries’ businesses to understand the direction of the Union.

His proposition comes about a week after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s official visit to Yerevan, where discussion took place on the deepening of trade and economic relations between the EEU and Iran, including the prospects of creating a free trade zone.

Sarkisian also mentioned that Iran and Armenia discussed wide opportunities for “mutually beneficial cooperation” for Iran and businesses of the bloc countries.

“The President of Iran expressed interest in signing an interim agreement with the EEU which will result in the creation of a free trade zone,” the statement reads. “Armenia is actively supporting the process of negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Iran striving to sign such agreement as soon as possible.”

A part of Sarkisian’s statement regarding the proposed common transportation policy can be read below. The full statement can be read here.

“Distinguished Colleagues,

I would like to stress in particular the importance of the implementation of a common transportation policy. Armenia faces a pressing issue of having uninterrupted link with the countries members of the Eurasian Economic Union. In the absence of a common border with the EEA member states, our transportation connections are made through the territory of Georgia, Upper Lars border check point. Unfortunately, due to a number of reasons such as weather conditions, red tape, activities of that check point stall from time to time which causes considerable losses for the businesses. With this regard, we attach great importance to the creation of a special lane for the vehicles which belong to the EEA member states; it will considerably facilitate the transportation of cargo. This will give the business communities of our countries the real feeling of the usefulness of the Union.

With regard to a common transportation policy, I would like to mention that the priority with the already existing and to be newly created transport corridors should be given first of all to those who are traveling via the EEA member states, while their list should be formed based on the proposals presented by the countries. The routes should promote the utmost engagement of the EEA member states in the regional and international infrastructure corridors and cooperation programs.

I would like to switch to the topic of the international activities of the EEA. It is gratifying that the interest towards our Union in the world is growing. Throughout the year actively have been debated issues on cooperation with China, Iran, India, Singapore and other countries. It will undoubtedly expand the possibilities for the international involvement and will raise the role of the Union on the international arena.

I would like to refer especially to Iran’s cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. During the recent official visit of the President of Iran Rouhani to Armenia, we have discussed in detail the prospects of deepening trade and economic relations between the EEA and Iran, including the creation of a free trade zone.

In particular, presented were the wide opportunities for the mutually beneficial cooperation which will be open for the economic entities of our countries and Iran.

The President of Iran expressed interest in signing an interim agreement with the EEA which will result in the creation of a free trade zone.

Armenia is actively supporting the process of negotiations between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Iran striving to sign such agreement as soon as possible.”