Sarkisian Participates in CSTO Session in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia—Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian on December 26 participated in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), together with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, according to a statement on the Armenian presidential press service. Belarus was not present during the meeting.

The statement read that the member states discussed “the current international issues and challenges, the ongoing activities of the Organization, and forthcoming programs.”

Due to the lack of quorum, appointment of the CSTO Secretary General has been postponed until the next session in April 2017. Russia’s Nikolay Bordyuzha has been Secretary General of the council since 2003.

The meeting came after the informal meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council earlier on Monday.