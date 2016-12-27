Armenians Must be Prepared for War at Any Moment Warns ARF Rep.

YEREVAN (Tert)—“The following principle should be admitted: war may resume at any moment and preparations are needed,” said Giro Manoyan on Monday, Director of the International Secretariat of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-D) Bureau in Yerevan, speaking of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“We should make preparations along the Line of Contact. But, first of all, we need the strength and unity inside to take necessary steps along the Line of Contact. Although war may break out at any moment, it is not highly probable, because in April, Azerbaijan could see the retaliation against its attacks. We should not forget that Azerbaijan turned to Moscow at once for a ceasefire,” Manoyan said.

Manoyan said that if the agreements reached during the St. Petersburg and Vienna summits fail to be implemented, there is no reason to speak of anything else.

“Azerbaijan is always discontented, but if anything has to be changed in the negotiating process, it will only be to please Azerbaijan, not Armenia. But I do not think any changes can be expected in the coming two years,” Manoyan said.

He said he expects slightly more active work by the OSCE Minsk Group mediators in light of the parliamentary election slated for May.

Manoyan also commented on first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s recent speech and his proposals for agreeing to concessions to reach peace over Nagorno-Karabakh. He added that the ARF-D does not accept his or incumbent President Serzh Sarkisian’s approach to the conflict.

“Ter-Petrosyan’s remark that the [19]97-[19]98 proposal is now on the [negotiating] table isn’t absolutely to the point. In either case, we are against both the current and the [19]97-[19]98 proposal. As long as Azerbaijan does not recognize the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, any mutual concession by Armenia would not only herald dim prospects but also pose hazards,” he added.

Manoyan said he wishes the resolution paves way to adequate and mutual concessions.