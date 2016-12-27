IDeA Foundation Helps Relocate 37 Syrian Armenians to Armenia

Another 18 people have expressed their desire to the “Aleppo” to be relocated to Armenia.

YEREVAN (IDeA Foundation)—So far 37 Syrian Armenians have been relocated from Aleppo to Armenia as part of the “Aid to Syrian Armenians” initiative carried out by the IDeA Foundation. Another 18 people have expressed their desire to the “Aleppo” Compatriotic Charitable Organization (NGO) to be relocated to Armenia.

On October 15, the IDeA Foundation (Charitable Foundation Initiatives for Development of Armenia) stated that it will provide $250,000 in support of Syrian Armenians. This sum is contributed between four partners: the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), the “Aleppo” Compatriotic Charitable Organization (NGO), Mission Armenia NGO and RepatArmenia Foundation, for the planning and implementation of the following projects:

Aid to those who continue to remain in Syria (AGBU);

Aid to those who seek temporary refuge outside Syrian borders (Mission Armenia);

Aid to those who have decided to relocate to Armenia (Aleppo NGO);

Aid to those who want to work and live in Armenia (RepatArmenia).

In order to assess the needs of Syrian Armenians, as part of the “Aid to Syrian Armenians” initiative, Mission Armenia and RepatArmenia held discussions and developed projects which will be launched in January 2017. Particularly since January 2017 the Mission Armenia NGO will start to cover the rental housing expenses of Syrian Armenians in Armenia through funds provided by the IDeA Foundation.

Various organizations and individuals have joined the IDeA Foundation’s call of support to the Syrian Armenians, with donations totaling 10.784 million AMD so far.