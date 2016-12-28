ICRC Provides Income Opportunities for Border Village in Armenia

YEREVAN—The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched a new project in the Barekamavan village of the Tavush Province providing residents with beekeeping supplies and livestock “to start income-generating activities,” according to ICRC’s official website.

“Security issues continue to affect farming activities of people in Tavush Province living in communities along the border with Azerbaijan. As an alternative to field cultivation, the ICRC piloted a new project in Barekamavan village,” the website said. “Through a detailed economic survey, we identified some of the most vulnerable households and offered them options that matched their needs and capacities.”

In an interview with ICRC Armenia representative Armen Karamyan, he said the program was framed for the people of Barekamavan because they live “far from the [Azerbaijani] border and can safely raise cattle.”

Village resident Yuri Harutyunyan, who is interviewed in the video below, said the effectiveness of working with livestock depends on the number of animals. “We didn’t have enough cattle, and you need a certain number in order to make a profit in this business, so this support was just what we needed,” he said.

Twenty families from the village have been aided through the project. The ICRC informs that next year similar projects will be conducted in other villages of Tavush Province.

Video of the developments of ICRC’s project in Barekamavan can be watched below.