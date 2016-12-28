KZV Armenian School Student Wins ‘Make-A-Wish’ Contest

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Emeryville-based f’real foods supports Make-A-Wish® through over $100,000 in annual contributions and a social media consumer wish program that drives further donations. f’real sells self-serve milkshakes, smoothies and frozen coffee product in over 16,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including convenience stores, colleges, universities and military bases. As part of the partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, f’real hosted a group of wish children at their Emeryville lab, where each child developed his or her own milkshake concept. f’real then asked their social media followers to vote on their favorite flavor.

The top vote-getter was 9-year-old Raffi Arabatyan, student at Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco, who created a Frosted Cupcake milkshake. This is described as “a classic vanilla cupcake with rich vanilla frosting, yummy chocolate pieces and fun colorful sprinkles.” This Limited Edition flavor is available now through February 2017. “Raffi has been so excited about winning and he and his siblings have been counting down the days until they would actually be able to taste it!” said his mom Nairi.

In addition to the more than $100,000 donation and offering wish child Raffi’s special milkshake flavor in stores, f’real is also holding a social media campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish. Between December 15th and January 31st, 2017 f’real is requesting photo and video posts on Instagram and Twitter to help all share #myfrealwish with loved ones. For every post with this hashtag, f’real will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish, up to $25,000. f’real’s website, myfrealwish.com, will showcase all social media wishes posted, as well as other information about the flavor and Make-A-Wish donations.

“f’real has not only impacted the lives of wish kids by providing funds to help grant wishes, but also by inviting wish kids to help develop new products. The experiences that f’real makes possible will forever serve as a source of positivity for these children dealing with serious illnesses,” says Kathy Forshey, vice president of corporate alliances for Make-A-Wish America.