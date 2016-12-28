Khatchig Mouradian Appointed Visiting Professor at Columbia

NEW YORK—Dr. Khatchig Mouradian has been appointed the Nikit and Eleanora Ordjanian Visiting Professor in the Department of Middle East, South Asian and African Studies at Columbia University for the Spring of 2017. He will be teaching a course on “War, Genocide, and Their Aftermath,” which will examine how societies grapple with the legacy of mass violence, through the exploration of historical texts, memoirs, textbooks, litigation, and media reports and debates confronting the past. Focusing on case studies of the Herero Genocide, the Armenian Genocide during WWI, and the Holocaust and the Comfort Women during WWII, students will investigate the crime and its sequelae, looking at how societies deal with the skeletons in their closets.

This seminar style course (MDES GU4357, Section 001, Call # 75780) will be taught on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:10-2:25 p.m. and is open to auditors as well as matriculating students. Registration is from Jan. 11-15, 2017, and classes begin on Jan. 17. The tuition for Auditors is $2,400 and for Life Long Learners (people aged 65 and over) is $750. Registration for Auditors and Life Long Learners may be done online. On this page scroll down to the “Application Materials” section to find the Online Application Form link. For enrollment help, call Alison Goldberg at (212)-851-0466.

Dr. Mouradian received his Ph.D. in History from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts in January 2016 and has previously taught at Rutgers University and CSU Fresno. He is also the former editor of the Armenian Weekly.

The Ordjanian Visiting Professorship program at Collumbia is made possible by an endowment established by the late Dr. Nikit and Eleanora Ordjanian in 1998. Previous Visiting Professors have included Levon Abrahamian, Vardan Azatyan, Peter Balakian, George Bournoutian, Seta Dadoyan, Helen Evans, Roberta Ervine, Rachel Goshgarian, Arman Grigoryan, Robert Hewsen, Armen Marsoobian, Ara Sarafian, and Khachig Tololyan.

The Visiting Professorship is one of several programs of the Armenian Center at Columbia, the organization that raised the initial funds to establish a Chair of Armenian Studies at Columbia in 1979 and which continues to provide funds for scholarships, library acquisitions, academic publications, lectures, conferences and symposia.

For more information about the Armenian Center at Columbia, please call Karen Bedrosian Richardson at (212) 949-1995. For more information on Dr. Mouradian’s upcoming course, please contact him at kmouradian@clarku.edu.