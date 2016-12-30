Funeral Notice: Hrach Lukassian

HRACH LUKASSIAN
Born on December 15, 1946, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother Hratch Lukassian, which happened on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016 at 9:30 a.m., St Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
The burial will be held at Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Carmen Lukassian
Daughter, Annethe and Hratch Postik and children
Daughter, Talin and Rony Mirzaians and children
Sister, Dzaghkoush and Alfred Havan and family
Sister, Zabel Pedrossian and family
Sister-in-law, Dr. Frieda Jordan
Sister-in-law, Ilene and Aleko Boghoskhanian and family
And the entire Postik, Mirzaians, Amirkhanian, Jordan, Boghoskhanian, Pedrossian, Ghougasian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, www.abmdr.am.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.