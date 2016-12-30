Funeral Notice: Hrach Lukassian

HRACH LUKASSIAN

Born on December 15, 1946, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother Hratch Lukassian, which happened on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016 at 9:30 a.m., St Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

The burial will be held at Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Carmen Lukassian

Daughter, Annethe and Hratch Postik and children

Daughter, Talin and Rony Mirzaians and children

Sister, Dzaghkoush and Alfred Havan and family

Sister, Zabel Pedrossian and family

Sister-in-law, Dr. Frieda Jordan

Sister-in-law, Ilene and Aleko Boghoskhanian and family

And the entire Postik, Mirzaians, Amirkhanian, Jordan, Boghoskhanian, Pedrossian, Ghougasian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, www.abmdr.am.