ANCA-WR to Honor K-12 Instructors at Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) Education Committee is proud to announce its first Armenian Genocide Education Award Luncheon to be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, 11am at Dream Palace Banquet Hall in Glendale, California. The Luncheon will celebrate and honor K-12 instructors in public schools who have gone above their call of duty to teach their students about the Armenian Genocide.

“It is with great pride that the ANCA-WR Education Committee has decided to celebrate public school educators who have and continue to go the extra mile to make certain their students understand the important role of the Armenian Genocide in history, because genocide not taught will be repeated, and continues right before our very eyes today,” noted ANCA-WR Education Chair Alice Petrossian. “In the words of Adolf Hitler ‘who speaks of the Armenians today?’ Many public School educators have and will continue to speak, and thus they need to be recognized and celebrated,” she added.

The committee is currently seeking nominations from the public for educators who have taught about the Armenian Genocide in their subject areas. Nominations are not limited to social studies and history departments. The ANCA-WR Education Committee is seeking to find educators in all subject areas, including English-Language Arts, Music, and other departments. Nominations may be submitted online at www.ANCAWR.org/EducationAward before the January 15, 2017 deadline.

The luncheon is open to all who want to show their appreciation, celebrate and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available online at www.ANCAWR.org/luncheonrsvp. For additional information, visit www.ANCAWR.org/luncheon or call (818) 500-1918.

The ANCA-WR Education Committee thanks California State Superintendent Tom Torlakson and the State Board of Education for categorizing Armenian Genocide education as both a critical and necessary part of the history curriculum. The new California State Social Studies Framework will be the key to making certain that the Armenian Genocide is taught.

The Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region (ANCA-WR) is a grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community. For nearly a century, the ANCA-WR has served to educate, motivate and activate the Armenian American community in the Western United States on a wide range of issues.