Aram I to Spend Armenian Christmas in Aleppo

ANTELIAS, Lebanon—His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia will spend Armenian Christmas Eve and day in Aleppo, his first to the city, since the Syrian conflict began six years ago and since the cease fire was declared after government forces reclaimed it.

According to the press service of the Catholicosate, Aram I will arrive in Aleppo at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 5 and will be greeted by clergy and the community at the St. Mary’s Church.

On Friday, January 6, the pontiff will celebrate Christmas Mass and present a sermon at the same church. Following Mass, the Catholicos will meet parishioners and accept Christmas greetings.

On Saturday morning, the Catholicos will visit community institutions and churches to acquaint himself with their condition and gain first-hand perspective on the situation.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Catholicos will visit the Holy Trinity Armenian Catholic Church, after which he w

ill visit the Bethel Armenian Evangelical Church. He will meet parishioners and community members at aforementioned churches.