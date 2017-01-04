Valery Semerikov Named Acting CSTO Secretary General

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov started fulfilling the duties of the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief on Sunday, CSTO Press Service reports.
Nikolai Bordyuzha term as Secretary General ended on December 31, 2016.
Bordyuzha had been the CSTO Secretary-General since 2003. At the organization’s Moscow summit in December 2015, a decision was made to extend Bordyuzha’s term until January 1, 2017.
In late December, Bordyuzha said the issue on the new chief of the organization would be solved in April 2017 at the meeting of the CSTO Council.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.