Obituary: Yervant Abadjian

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative and friend Yervant Abadjian, which took place on January 1, 2017, in Brussels, Belgium.

Yervant Abadjian was born in Aleppo in 1922 to Aintabtsi parents, Apraham Abadjian and Arousiak Daghlian-Kazandjian. His family moved to Beirut, Lebanon, when Yervant was still an infant. A gifted student in school, Yervant chose to stop his studies to start work and thus help sustain his family.

After several successful business ventures, Yervant engaged in the trade of diamonds, in which he excelled. One of the first Armenians involved in that trade, Yervant Abadjian won the respect and admiration of all people with whom he dealt, from Africa to Antwerp, not only for his business acumen and intelligence, but also for his honesty, moral integrity and work ethics.

Yervant Abadjian became a generous contributor to Armenian charitable causes, in Lebanon and elsewhere. Having moved to Belgium at the beginning of the Civil War in Lebanon, he helped establish the Armenian Protestant Church in Brussels. His advice was always sought by Church members.

Yervant was heart-broken following the passing away of his beloved wife Vera in 1996. Yet he found courage to become, in his own words, both father and mother to his children, to whom he was so deeply devoted. Cruelly, he had to endure further pain and sorrow at the loss to illness of his cherished eldest daughter Magda in 2010. This broke his heart and spirit, and he was only the shadow of his former self.

His soul and heart will remain alive in all those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by:

Daughter, Myrna Abadjian

Son, André and Sandra, and granddaughter Nora Abadjian

Sister, Béatrice Simonian and family

Brother, Krikor and Juliette Abadjian and family

Brother, Puzant Abadjian and family

And the entire Abadjian, Simonian, Daghlian-Kazandjian, Nazarian, Karamanoukian, Shnorhokian, Keyvanian, Bodourian, Atayan, Ekizian and Meguerdichian families.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Sainte-Marie-Madeleine Church, Kindermans 1A Street, 1050 Ixelles, Brussels. Burial ceremony will follow at the Verrewinkel cemetery, Avenue de la Chênaie 125, Uccle, Brussels.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Apostolic Marie-Madeleine Church of Brussels.

Bank account details:

BNP PARIBAS FORTIS

Account no.: 2710 0815 6419

IBAN: BE39 2710 0815 6419

BIC: GEBABEBB 36A

Please include the mention “In memory of Yervant Abadjian”