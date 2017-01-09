Armenia, Iran, Turkmenistan Cooperation Discussed

YEREVAN—Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on Monday the Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan to Armenia, Seyed Kazem Sajadi and Muhammad Niaz Mashalov, according to the Armenian governmental press service.

The Prime Minister said the high level of relations with Iran and Turkmenistan allows deepening of economic ties and launching trilateral cooperation.

“We are interested in developing the Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan trilateral economic cooperation. We have the capacity to increase the volume of commodity turnover between our countries and this meeting is a testament to the importance we attach to our cooperation,” he said.

The Ambassadors, in turn, reiterated the willingness of their respective countries to expand cooperation with Armenia and discuss the future steps in that direction.

The meeting “focused on the possibilities and prospects for the development of trilateral cooperation in the field of power engineering.” The parties agreed to set up a joint task force to discuss concrete programs.