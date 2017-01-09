Natalie Samarjian Appointed Executive Director of Coro Southern California

LOS ANGELES—Attorney and community activist Natalie Samarjian has been appointed Executive Director of Coro Southern California, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training young adults to be civic leaders. Samarjian has been active in the Armenian community as a member of the ANCA-WR Professional Network and as a member of the ANCA-WR “American We Thank You” committee honoring Near East Relief.

“I know I won’t be alone in this work. The commitment and energy of the Coro Southern California Board, the hard work and creativity of the staff, the ongoing contributions of our extended Coro family, and the support of the broader community contribute to Coro’s vitality and animate our sense of purpose,” said Samarjian.

Executive board chairperson Ian Campbell issued a statement regarding Samarjian’s appointment, her to the team. “The entire board and staff know Natalie well as a result of her dedicated service to Coro over the past two years as a member of the board, where she has made notable contributions in our efforts to enhance our alumni outreach, and in getting this year’s Gala off to an excellent start,” read Campbell’s statement. “We couldn’t have been more pleased when she stepped forward to express her interest in the position.”

Samarjian earned her Juris Doctorate from UCLA Law School, her Master of Science at the Heinz School of Public Policy & Management at Carnegie Mellon University, and received an undergraduate degree in Communication Studies & Sociology, with a Minor in Public Policy from UCLA.