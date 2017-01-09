‘She Loves’ Art Exhibition to be Held in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES— “She Loves,” a contemporary-art exhibition featuring the works of close to 45 artists, will open on February 10 at the Honeypot Studio in Downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition will remain open through February 12.

Most of the artists participating in the show are members of the She Loves Collective, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2016. “Our goal is to organize experimental exhibitions and workshops that showcase the works of extraordinary artists while pushing the boundaries of artistic expression,” said Nelly Achkhen, co-founder of the She Loves Collective.

The wide array of works featured in the show will encompass fine art, photography, video installations, performance art, poetry, music, sculpture, and art couture, created by artists ranging from painters and sculptors to floral artists and architects.

“The works run the gamut of genre and style, from the dead-serious to the tongue-in-cheek, and from the ironic to the in-your-face, together forming what we like to describe as a quilt of love,” said Adrineh Baghdassarian, founder of the She Loves Collective and curator of the “She Loves” exhibition, and continued, “What these works share is an affirmation of the inexhaustible vibrancy and promise of love. In today’s world, where love, tolerance, and inclusiveness seem to be increasingly in short supply, we think it’s vitally important to celebrate the power of love through the language of art.”

Recalling the year-long process of helping develop the “She Loves” exhibition, Anahid Boghosian, one of the collective’s founding Board members, said, “As we introduced the concept of the exhibition to various artists and they came onboard one after the other, we were touched by not only their excitement, but also eagerness to think outside the box. We told them there were no rules or limitations they needed to contend with — whether in terms of subject matter, genre, or medium. Accordingly, our artists very much rose to the occasion, and we couldn’t be happier with the results!”

The Honeypot Studio, the venue of the exhibition, is a beloved Downtown landmark, just walking minutes from the Staple Center and L.A. Live. With its dramatic backdrops, original trusses, high ceilings, and exposed brick walls, the massive Honeypot space, formerly a warehouse, is also frequently used for photo shoots and as a film location.

The “She Loves” exhibition is being presented by the Mosaics Art and Cultural Foundation, in association with the She Loves Collective. Based in Los Angeles, the Mosaics Art and Cultural Foundation works with Armenian artists in developing, organizing, and promoting arts projects and events. The foundation has been instrumental in the launch of the “She Loves” project.

Tickets to the exhibition are limited and must be purchased in advance, from itsmyseat.com.

The exhibition will be open 7-10 pm on February 10; 7-10 pm on February 11; and 12-5 pm on February 12.