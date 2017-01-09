Dilijan Chamber Music Series to Hold Concert in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—Three world premieres, a beloved Mendelssohn masterpiece, and internationally acclaimed artists Kuniko Kato and Tony Arnold highlight the upcoming concert of the Dilijan Series, entitled “Eagles,” at Zipper Hall on January 15.

The three world premieres are:

Artashes Kartalyan: A Partridge Abroad, a triptych of witty, jazz-inspired songs performed by Tony Arnold (soprano), Kuniko Kato (percussions) and Artistic Director Movses Pogossian (violin). Ashot Kartalyan: Suite for Saxophone and percussions. A virtuoso work performed by Kuniko Kato and the multi-faceted saxophonist Katisse Buckingham, who makes his Dilijan Series debut at this concert. Ashot Kartalyan: Cypresses, composed on texts by the Armenian poet Indra (Diran Churakian). An evocative song cycle for voice (Tony Arnold) and violin (Movses Pogossian).

The dramatic C minor Piano Trio by Felix Mendelssohn, the last chamber work the composer saw published, will be performed by returning artists Varty Manouelian, Edvard Pogossian, and Steven Vanhauwaert.

