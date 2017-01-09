Book Review: Dr. Vahan Tootikian’s ‘Experiences’

BY MIHRAN JIZMEJIAN

In the early days of the New Year 2017, the Armenian Heritage Committee of the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit published the 39th bilingual book entitled “Experiences/Portzarootyunner,” authored by the veteran, senior pastor, well known intellectual and educator, the Reverend Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian.

The book is composed of 160 pages with 31 articles in English and 15 in the Armenian languages. In this bilingual collection of concise, focused and inspirational articles and essays, the author imparts insights gathered over the years through his personal and professional experiences that will enrich the faith of his readers with authentic illustrations, Scriptural examples and reflective questions.

Once again, Tootikian has demonstrated that, as an acute observer and a good communicator, he has a special talent of being a spokesman for God’s word, a gift he has generously shared with the reading public.

In this wonderfully-written book the author deals with a variety of subjects, such as religious, educational, social, ethical and ethnic issues, as well as dealing with such subject as nature, national observances and religious feast and festivals.

The author has dedicated his 39th book, “Experiences,” to the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit, where he has served as the senior pastor for over 30 years (1975-2005), and since then serving as minister emeritus.

Our personal experiences become our best teachers if we can learn from them. Based on his experiences, the author provides practical and logical suggestions in this volume. Writing in an accessible, impeccable and engaging style, he tackles with the questions of “What”, “Why” “How”, and “When”. His strong faith for Christian principles and unconditional love towards his Armenian culture are very apparent in his writings. His readers, especially those who know him personally, cannot miss seeing in him the model Armenian clergyman and the true Armenian patriot.

Tootikian strongly believes that one cannot separate the Armenian Christian from his culture. Both Christianity and culture go parallel, guarantying the survival of the Armenian nationhood. He also believes strongly that the preservation of the Armenian heritage and defending the Armenian Cause are inseparable and complement each other.

A widely recognized and distinguished Armenian scholar, Reverend Tootikian, writes with warmth, clarity and eloquence. Both in the English and Armenian sections of the book, his essays are compact, lucid and inspirational.

On the publication of his 39th book, I congratulate the Reverend Tootikian for his untiring endeavor and perseverance in using his writing ability and talent, among other qualities, all dedicated to the glory of God and to his fellow humans.

I highly recommend this book to the reading public.

The price of the book with shipping and handling is $28.50 and may be ordered from:

Armenian Heritage Committee

3922 Yorba Linda Blvd.

Royal Oak, MI 48073-6455