Senator Portantino Endorses Sahakian for Glendale School Board District D

GLENDALE—Shant Sahakian on January 10 announced that California State Senator Anthony Portantino has endorsed his campaign for Glendale School Board District D.

“Shant Sahakian is a great choice for the Glendale School Board’s District D seat,” said State Senator Anthony Portantino. “I have known and worked with Shant for many years and I trust he will work as hard to ensure that the voices of our students, parents, and educators are heard and appreciated. He has a strong record of community service and leadership and I am proud to endorse him for Glendale School Board District D.”

Anthony Portantino was recently elected to the California State Senate in November of 2016. State Senator Portantino currently represents over 900,000 constituents from the 25th State Senate District, including the City of Glendale. He was appointed to serve as the Chair of the Senate Education Budget Sub-Committee and has authored legislation focused on expanding opportunities and improving K-14 education. Previously, Anthony served as the State Assemblymember for the 44th District, where he was appointed as the Chair of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee and authored legislation that created the Summer Institute of Emerging Managers and Leaders at the University of California and the Science and Technology Fellowship in the State Capitol.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have received the endorsement of State Senator Anthony Portantino,” said Shant Sahakian. “I look forward to working with our State Senator on improving public education, innovating our schools, and preparing our students for college and career success.”

Portantino joins local education leaders endorsing Sahakian including Glendale School Board Member & Past President Christine Walters, Former GUSD Board Member Sandy Russell, and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Anita Quinonez Gabrielian, Armine Hacopian, Ann Ransford, Vahe Peroomian, and Tony Tartaglia.

About Shant Sahakian

Shant Sahakian is a proud parent, lifelong resident of Glendale, and product of Glendale public schools who is running for Glendale School Board District D. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and a longtime community leader. Over the years, Shant has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He is a graduate of CSUN and UCLA Extension. He and his wife, Suzanna, live and work in the City of Glendale and are the proud parents of their young son, Raffi Sebastian. Learn more about Shant at VoteShant.com.