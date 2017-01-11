‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ More Frequently Used says Artsakh Spokesman

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—“The resolution of the Karabakh conflict is impossible without Artsakh returning to the talks,” Spokesman for the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President David Babayan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

Speaking about the expectations from the settlement process, Babayan said “the emphasis will be put on the maintenance of stability, as there is no other option at this point.”

“It is impossible to reach a comprehensive settlement without Artsakh returning to the negotiating table, but there are no prerequisites to believe that this will happen in the near future,” he said.

However, according to Babayan, there are “changes in the behavior of the international community.”

“The international community is trying to open at least one of the brackets. The criticism of Azerbaijan has grown, and the term “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” is being used by international structures more frequently,” Babayan said.

Member of the Artsakh National Assembly Hayk Khanlaryan has no expectations from the negotiation process.

“It would be desirable for Artsakh to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible, but it’s nearly impossible considering Azerbaijan’s stance and the current political conjuncture,” he said.