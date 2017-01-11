Is Turkey Considering a Wall Along the Armenia Border?

YEREVAN (PanArmenian.net)—Various media reports suggest Turkey is going to erect walls on borders with Armenia and Iran.

A similar fence, which measures three meters high and has barbed wires on top, is currently being built on the border with Syria, Ermenihaber.am reports.

According to local media, Turkey is fencing its borders in the framework of the fight against terrorism and smuggling.

The concrete wall being built to stop illegal crossings along the length of Turkey’s 900-km border with Syria will be finished by the end of February, a Turkish official was quoted as saying earlier.