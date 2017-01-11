DiCaprio COAF Donation to be Allocated to SMART Center in Lori

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—The $65,000 donated by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio during the annual sum raising evening of the “Children of Armenia” Fund (COAF) will be directed at the construction of a unique SMART Center in Lori Province of Armenia. Marketing coordinator of the Fund Hasmik Sargsyan said that the center will be an educational hub where people will have an opportunity to receive non-formal, extracurricular and vocational training and be able to practice the new knowledge in their communities and foster its development.

“The opening of the center will take place in autumn, 2017. It will be available for 25-30 communities surrounding it,” she said, adding that the entire proceeds, $3.1 million, raised during the sum-raising evening in New York in December will be directed at the implementation of COAF’s projects. “DiCaprio’s donation which comes as a result of an auction, when he purchased a painting, will also serve the same goal. We will try to develop and ensure the continuity of our projects being implemented in different provinces,” Sargsyan added.