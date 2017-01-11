Sahakian Visits Shahumyan for Hydroelectric Project

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian on January 11 visited the construction site of a new Jermajour hydroelectric power station in the Shahumyan region.
Sahakian noted that the development of the energy sector was among the pivotal bases of Artsakh’s socio-economic progress and programs would implemented in this field.
Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other government officials accompanied the President on his visit.
