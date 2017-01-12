OSCE Chair, Lavrov to Discuss Karabakh

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurz will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, said official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova during a briefing.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria will meet with Russian Foreign Minister on January 18. Russian-Austrian bilateral relations will be discussed at the meeting. Since Sebastian Kurz also holds the position of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office, a reference will be made also to the cooperation in the sidelines of that organization. It is also planned that issues over existing conflicts in the OSCE zone will be addressed, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the situation in Ukraine,” Zakharova said.

According to the official OSCE website, Kurz promised to support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in their efforts toward the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, highlighting the role of his Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as the Head of the Planning Group Hans.