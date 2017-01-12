ANC Europe to Intensify European Official Visits to Artsakh

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (ANC Europe) will continue the work over the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic issue through various methods, Bedo Demirdjian, liaison of the ANC Europe, said during an interview. The work comprises several steps, he said.

“First of all, it is necessary to organize visits of the European lawmakers, political figures to Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and vice versa, the Artsakh parliamentary, political, public delegations must visit Europe,” Demirdjian said.

“From this perspective, 2016 was quite an active year. Many political figures visited the Karabakh. Active visits from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to Europe were also recorded. The Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan also visited Belgium. We will continue our activity with this same spirit based on the works carried out last year,” he said.

He stated that after visiting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, impressions of lawmakers change; they become more informed. “During such visits, Karabakh has the opportunity to raise issues related to Azerbaijan’s aggression, proposing policy within various European circles, state building, as well as issues related to the right to self-determination of the Karabakh people.”

Demirdjian said Karabakh has serious prospective in terms of tourism. “Two months ago, we held a great exhibition dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in Belgium; we are in constant contact with various circles, tourism agencies on this path. We work in order for tourism companies include Armenia and Karabakh in their packages. By this, we are trying to boost the Karabakh’s tourism,” he said.

As for the Azerbaijani attacks, Demirdjian said they always occur.

“It seems Azerbaijan’s attack already became a usual occurrence; we got used to it. I can say that they are unable to hinder us. They are working in the propaganda field, but fake propaganda is short-lived,” Demirdjian said.