Gyumri Family Murdered On This Day, Two Years Ago

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—On January 12, 2015, Russian Soldier Valery Permyakov entered a home in Gyumri and killed six members of the Avetisyan family. The youngest member of the family was six-month-old Seryozha Avetisyan, who succumbed to injuries a few days later.

On August 23, a court in Armenia sentenced Permyakov to life in prison. He was found guilty on all accounts including murder, assault related to robbery and attempt to cross the border illegally.

The family was killed as a result of an armed assault on January 12, 2015. Permyakov, a soldier at a Russian base in Gyumri, was arrested and later charged with the murder of two or more persons under the Armenian Criminal Code.

On August 12, 2015, Permyakov was found guilty of desertion, theft of weapons and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The murder case was singled out for considering it in a separate procedure and passed to the Armenian authorities.

On October 13, 2015, Permyakov was found sane despite certain deviations. According to experts, he was not in the heat of passion while committing the crime and could recognize the consequences of his actions.

On October 16, he was additionally charged with armed assault, home-invasion robbery and attempted border crossing.