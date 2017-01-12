OSCE Monitors Report No Ceasefire Violation on Border

STEPANAKERT—The OSCE Mission on January 12 conducted a planned monitoring at the border (also known as the Line of Contact) between the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic and Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh’s Martuni region, north-east of Ashaghy Veysali settlement. According to the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, the monitoring was arranged by the authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Peter Svedberg (Sweden) and head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Hans Lampalzer (Austria).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria), and representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, Major Cavit Elyas (Turkey).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.

From the Karabakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.