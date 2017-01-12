ARF Bureau Leaders Meet with Sahakian

STEPANAKERT—Representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) on January 12 met with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian in Stepanakert.
Sahakian met with ARF Bureau Chairperson Hrant Markarian and head of the ARF faction Armenia’s National Assembly Armen Rustamyan to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues in Artsakh, including the Karabakh conflict and various regional issues.
ARF Artsakh Central Committee member David Ishkhanyan was also present at the meeting.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.