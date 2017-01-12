ARF Bureau Leaders Meet with Sahakian

STEPANAKERT—Representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) on January 12 met with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian in Stepanakert.

Sahakian met with ARF Bureau Chairperson Hrant Markarian and head of the ARF faction Armenia’s National Assembly Armen Rustamyan to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues in Artsakh, including the Karabakh conflict and various regional issues.

ARF Artsakh Central Committee member David Ishkhanyan was also present at the meeting.