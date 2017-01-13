Youth Engineering Lab Opens in Artsakh’s Kashatagh Region

VURGAVAN, Artsakh (Aravot) —Armath Engineering Laboratories, a center for adolescents to learn programming, robotics and 3D modeling, on January 10 has opened in the Vurgavan village secondary school in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic’s Kashatagh region.

The project aims to assist schoolchildren in their early interest emergence in modern high technology, to promote the development of engineering mindset from early ages and to prepare competent students in all schools of the Armenian and Artsakh communities.

The Armath Labs operate within 194 schools in Armenia and the Artsakh Republic, providing tech education to about 5,000 students.

Since its establishment, Armath Labs have been awarded number of prizes for promoting school students’ interest in high technology and enhance engineering thinking, including the sustainable growth prize received during the WITSA Global Excellence Award Ceremony.

Armath Engineering Labs in Vurgavan was established through the joint efforts of Hayrenaser (Patriot) NGO and the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) through the donations collected at a fundraiser organized at DigiTec technological exhibition in 2016 as well as funds donated by the UITE member organizations.