Center for Strategic Initiatives of Armenia Opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN—The Armenian Government on January 12 held an opening ceremony for the new Center for Strategic Initiatives of the Government of Armenia (GCSI), according to a press statement by the Armenian Government.

The Center will serve to “promote key reforms, contribute to the growth of exports, as well as attract long-term foreign investments.” Many focuses of the Center include public administration, information and high technologies, tourism, agriculture and processing industries, education, tax and customs sectors, as well as on other areas, if necessary.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who took part in the opening ceremony, said “The Center’s objective is to develop a long-term strategy of economic development. It is a public -private partnership, and I’m sure that it will become an effective platform for the government and private sector to talk about our reform policies.”

Karapetyan’s advisor Aleksandr Khachaturyan will serve all the Executive Director of GCSI. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister wished Khachaturyan and his six-person team success.

“We simply need to be coordinated and well-organized and go forward. There will be problems calling for more substantiated approaches and preparations. I am confident that together, the Center’s team and our partners will be able to achieve a positive result,” Khachaturyan said.

According to Khachaturyan, the Center will be funded by the state budget, international donor organizations, and private donations. Prime Minister Karapetyan has made the first private contribution.