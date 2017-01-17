Military Operations in Artsakh ‘Not Azerbaijan’s Internal Affair’ says Moscow

YEREVAN (Armenpress)— During an annual press conference, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in response to a provocative question of an Azerbaijani reporter, said the implementation of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh is not Azerbaijan’s internal affair.

The Azerbaijani reporter asked Lavrov whether Russia will intervene in “Azerbaijan’s internal affairs” if the Azerbaijani side launches military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Foreign Minister made a statement sobering Azerbaijan where he recalled that the conflict settlement has several options which were adopted by the UN at the hottest time of the conflict. Lavrov said the decisions define that the conflict must be settled without the use of force and with clarification of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This is enshrined in the documents prepared by the OSCE Minsk Group through the Co-Chairs, it is enshrined in numerous statements adopted by the Presidents of the co-chairing countries, Russia, France and US, as well as in the statements and documents adopted by the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The peaceful settlement of the disputes is enshrined there with no ambiguous meaning,” Lavrov said.

“Russia played a decisive role in stopping the bloodshed. We have agreed with President Sargsyan and President Aliyev at the meeting in Vienna, then Russian President Putin reached an agreement with them in June in Petersburg that taking into account the mutual accusations it is necessary to install a mechanism for investigating the incidents, to increase the number of OSCE observers in the line of contact. The necessity of investigation of incidents was also emphasized in 2011 during the meeting of the Presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Astrakhan. Unfortunately…the investigation of incidents and increase of number of observers cannot be implemented since there is no consensus yet,” Lavrov said.