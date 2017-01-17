Russia Against Extradition of Israeli Blogger for Visiting Artsakh

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—Russia will try to solve the issue connected with the detention of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin over his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference January 17, Sputnik reports. Belarusian authorities detained Lapshin in Minsk on December 15, 2016 per the request of Azerbaijan and Baku authorities have called for Lapshin’s extradition.

“We oppose the criminalization of any individual’s or reporter’s visit to any location of any region. We also oppose the extradition of arrested Russian citizens in any country to third countries,” said Lavrov. “We have contacted Mr. Lapshin through the consul. We know that he is also an Israeli citizen and Israeli diplomats have also contacted him. We will take every measures to settle this situation by fully respecting the rights of the Russian citizen,” he said.