Armenian Educational Foundation to Host Oratorical Contest

PASADENA, Calif.—On February 4th 2017, AEF will host a public speaking contest, in both Armenian and English, at the historic American Legion building in Pasadena, California. The five Armenian high schools participating in this year’s contest include:

A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School

Armenian Mesrobian School

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

A.G.B.U. Vatche & Tamar Manoukian School

Each school will have one student representative for the Armenian contest and one for the English contest. AEF is honored to have the following two panels of distinguished judges for the contest:

Judges for English Contest

Vivian Ekchian (Superintendent, Northwest at Los Angeles Unified School District)

Ardy Kassakhian (Glendale City Clerk)

Sona Movsesian, (The Conan O’Brien Show)

Judges for Armenian Contest

Dr. Roubina Peroomian (Author, Professor and Community Activist)

Osheen Keshishian (Owner/Editor in Chief of The Armenian Observer)

Zareh Sinanyan (Glendale City Councilman)

AEF’s goal with this event is to promote and teach public speaking to our Armenian youth, while encouraging students to learn advocacy skills. It is vital for all students to learn to speak with poise and confidence for any endeavor or future career path. We are grateful for the participation of the local Armenian schools and the judges and hope together with our students we can utilize these valuable public speaking skills to serve needs of our community.

Time & Place:

Saturday February 4th 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Historic American Legion Hall

131 N. Marengo Avenue in Pasadena

For more information about AEF, please contact the AEF office at 818-242-4154, visit aefweb.org, or email aef@aefweb.org