Armenian Soldier Succumbs to Wounds in Hospital

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Garik Vardanyan (born in 1996), who was severely wounded by Azerbaijani fire on December 20, 2016, succumbed to his wounds Sunday evening, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Defense Ministry announced.

Vardanyan was flown to Yerevan’s Central Clinical Military Hospital to be treated after being wounded as a result of Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in the northeastern direction of the Artsakh and Azerbaijani border (also known as the Line of Contact).

The soldier was to be discharged from the army the Tuesday after the incident. He was from the Aygestan village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

“Aside from shooting weaponry, the Defense military outposts in the eastern and northeastern parts were also subjected to intense shelling. The Azerbaijani army fired 54 shells from mortars,” read a separate statement issued by the Defense Ministry. “Artsakh forces took immediate action to subdue the military aggression.”

“The full accountability for the consequences of the further aggravation of the situation at the frontline lies on the Azerbaijani side. If such demeanor by the adversary continues, the Defense Army will take more severe action,” concluded the statement.

The Defense Ministry offered their condolences to Vardanyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakian on Monday posthumously awarded Vardanyan a “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.